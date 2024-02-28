Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Council has trimmed bushes close to a footbridge following safety concerns raised by residents.

The bushes, close to the bridge over the Soke Parkway, that connects Peterborough City Hospital and south Bretton have been removed after several reports from residents about instances of being followed on the bridge as well as some more serious attacks over the past year.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, has given out safety advice to its staff and funded personal safety alarms through its hospitals’ charity.

Bushes trimmed in the area around the green bridge which connects Bretton to the City Hospital.

The council has taken action to cut the bushes following calls from residents, ward councillors and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

Calls have also been made for increased lighting in the area and CCTV in the area.

Bretton ward councillor Richard Strangward said: “People have been made to feel very uncomfortable walking over there.

"We are going to push for proper lighting on the bridge and for CCTV on it. We are hoping to deter potential attackers. There is a lot of work to be done, people need to feel comfortable walking to and from work.

“I believe that a lot of people have felt very uncomfortable being followed but have not gone as far as telling the police.

"Some people perhaps don’t feel it’s serious enough of they don’t want to bother the police but we want to put the message across that every single one needs to be reported.”

