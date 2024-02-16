Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police will be carrying out extra patrols on a Peterborough footbridge after a number of safety concerns were raised by residents.

Councillors and residents have raised concerns in recent weeks about the safety of the footbridge that connects the Soke Parkway and Peterborough City Hospital.

Last weekend, Bretton ward councillor Richard Strangward and volunteers handed out personal safety alarms to residents and workers at the hospital who have raised issues such as a lack of lighting on the bridge and the large overgrown bushes obscuring views on the bridges.

The footbridge over the Soke Parkway.

There have been reports of nurses being attacked and people being followed in the area over the past year.

“We are working closely with partner agencies around reports of safety concerns on the Soke Parkway bridge and will be increasing patrols in the area.”

Cllr Strangward and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow have joined calls for better lighting in the area, better management of the bushes and for CCTV to be installed.

Peterborough City Council has promised to look into improvements in the area and will be holding meetings with councillors, the hospital and police to look for solutions.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Several site visits have already taken place to assess what improvements could be made to improve lighting on the bridge including a meeting there last Thursday with police and hospital trust staff.

“The lighting columns on the A47 are the responsibility of National Highways and so we will be speaking to them to see if any changes could be made to how this section of the road is illuminated.