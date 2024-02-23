Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Council has agreed to make safety improvements on a bridge close to Peterborough City Hospital following concerns from residents.

In recent weeks, residents have raised a number of concerns about the bridge that connects the hospital to Bretton over the Soke Parkway.

A number of safety concerns have been raised by residents who say they do not feel safe crossing the bridge or have been followed in the area as well of at least four reports of nurses being attacked in the last year walking home from work in the dark.

Personal safety alarms have been handed out to hospital staff.

Meetings have taken place between police and the council to address concerns with issues such as the lack of lighting, CCTV and the overgrown nature of the bushes surrounding the bridge.

The council has now confirmed that it will cut back the bushes, while the hospital has taken its own measures to ensure the safety of its staff.

Hannah Coffey, Chief Executive Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “We are doing everything we can to support the safety of our staff. We have issued personal safety alarms funded by our hospitals’ charity, to all colleagues who want one, as well as sharing safety advice.

