Police vans still at the scene of triple stabbing in Peterborough
A number of police vans have remained at the scene of a triple stabbing in Peterborough this afternoon as officers hunt for the culprits.
Officers were called to Freston in Paston at just after midnight last night following the incident.
Residents living in the area described seeing a large amount of blood on the pavement in the area this morning, with a large police cordon, and several police cars.
A number of police vans – including a Scientific Services Unit – remained at the scene into this evening as the investigation continued – with detectives saying no arrests had been made.
Three males – two 17-year old boys and an 18-year-old man – were taken to hospital following the incident. Cambridgeshire Police said that one of the boys and the man remain in hospital with serious injuries, but the other has been discharged.
No further information has been given about the injuries suffered, or if a knife has been recovered from the scene.
Police have not given any information about the suspect – or suspects – in the incident. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward to help in their investigation.
Extra patrols, and an increased police presence, are now in place in the area, although officers have said that they are treating it as an ‘isolated’ incident.
Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/60225/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.