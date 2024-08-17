Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No arrests made after violence breaks out just after midnight – two people are in a serious condition in hospital

Officers are investigating a triple stabbing in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning (17 August).

Police were called at about 12.20am with reports of violence in Freston, Paston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were taken to hospital with stab wounds. One of the 17-year-olds has since left hospital, but the two other men remain in a serious condition.

There is an increased police presence in Paston following the stabbing

No arrests have been made. A thorough investigation is being conducted and there is an increased police presence in the area.

Officers are treating this as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/60225/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.