Three teenagers hospitalised after triple stabbing in Freston, Paston, Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Aug 2024, 18:48 BST
No arrests made after violence breaks out just after midnight – two people are in a serious condition in hospital

Officers are investigating a triple stabbing in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning (17 August).

Police were called at about 12.20am with reports of violence in Freston, Paston.

An 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were taken to hospital with stab wounds. One of the 17-year-olds has since left hospital, but the two other men remain in a serious condition.

There is an increased police presence in Paston following the stabbing

No arrests have been made. A thorough investigation is being conducted and there is an increased police presence in the area.

Officers are treating this as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/60225/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

