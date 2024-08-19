Boy (17) arrested following triple stabbing in Peterborough on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people remain in hospital following incident in Paston

A teenage boy has been arrested by police in connection with a triple stabbing in Peterborough over the weekend.

This morning, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm. The boy is currently in custody. Enquiries are still ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/60225/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”

Following the stabbing, officers said there would be an increased police presence in the area – although they described the stabbing as ‘an isolated incident.’

Residents described seeing large amounts of blood on the pavement, and officers cordoned off an area of the street while they carried out their investigations.

Police vehicles were seen in the area for much of the day – and scenes of crime officers wearing white overalls were seen gathering evidence at the scene.