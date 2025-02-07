Attempted murder investigation: Man dies following incident in Ortongate car park in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:17 BST
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident last month

Police investigating an incident at Ortongate car park in Peterborough which saw a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have said a man has died.

Emergency services were called to the car park just after 2pm on Sunday, January 26.

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Ortongate Car Park

Today a police spokesperson confirmed the man had sadly died.

The spokesperson said: “We can confirm the man involved in this incident has sadly died. We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this.”

A 55-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident. He was bailed by the police, and his status has not changed, and he remains on bail.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.

