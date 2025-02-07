Attempted murder investigation: Man dies following incident in Ortongate car park in Peterborough
Police investigating an incident at Ortongate car park in Peterborough which saw a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have said a man has died.
A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Today a police spokesperson confirmed the man had sadly died.
The spokesperson said: “We can confirm the man involved in this incident has sadly died. We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this.”
A 55-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident. He was bailed by the police, and his status has not changed, and he remains on bail.
No further details surrounding the incident have been released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.