Attempted murder investigation: Man dies following incident in Ortongate car park in Peterborough

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident last month

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating an incident at Ortongate car park in Peterborough which saw a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have said a man has died.

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ortongate Car Park

Today a police spokesperson confirmed the man had sadly died.

The spokesperson said: “We can confirm the man involved in this incident has sadly died. We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this.”

A 55-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident. He was bailed by the police, and his status has not changed, and he remains on bail.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.