Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident in Ortongate car park in Peterborough
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in a city car park.
Emergency services were called just after 2pm yesterday (January 26), with police, the air ambulance and the road ambulance all called to the scene.
Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said one man was still in police custody, while another was in a critical condition.
The spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.09pm yesterday (26 January) with reports of violence in the carpark of the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
“The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.
“A 55-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.”