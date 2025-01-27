Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident in Ortongate car park in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Incident happened on Sunday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in a city car park.

Emergency services were called just after 2pm yesterday (January 26), with police, the air ambulance and the road ambulance all called to the scene.

Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said one man was still in police custody, while another was in a critical condition.

The incident happened at the Ortongate shopping centre on Sunday - with one man arrested and one man left in a critical condition

The spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.09pm yesterday (26 January) with reports of violence in the carpark of the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

“A 55-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.”