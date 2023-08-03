News you can trust since 1948
Appeal launched after attempted burglary of church charity donation boxes in Stamford

Police say it is not known if donations were taken during the incident at Stamford church
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:41 BST

Police have launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man following the alleged attempted theft of charity donations at a church.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help following the incident, which happened in Stamford last month, and have released an image of a man they want to trace.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to speak with him in connection with an attempted burglary at St Martins Church in High Street, Stamford, on 20 July.

Do you recognise this man? Photo: Lincs PoliceDo you recognise this man? Photo: Lincs Police
Do you recognise this man? Photo: Lincs Police
“The incident involved a man entering and checking donation boxes. It is not yet known if any donations were taken.

“The man is described as larger build and wearing a grey top, dark shorts and dark trainers.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000454754, or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.