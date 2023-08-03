Police have launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man following the alleged attempted theft of charity donations at a church.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help following the incident, which happened in Stamford last month, and have released an image of a man they want to trace.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to speak with him in connection with an attempted burglary at St Martins Church in High Street, Stamford, on 20 July.

Do you recognise this man? Photo: Lincs Police

“The incident involved a man entering and checking donation boxes. It is not yet known if any donations were taken.

“The man is described as larger build and wearing a grey top, dark shorts and dark trainers.”