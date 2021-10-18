A drink driver, a thief and a violent offender - who has been sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

September 29

Viorel Ratoi (25) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Admits breach of community order

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fined £40, costs £60

Luis Goncalves (46) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Fined £20

Ibraaheem Tanveer (22) of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Fined £40, costs £60

October 6

Wendy Fisher (59) of Lyons Court, Chatteris

Guilty plea to criminal damage x4

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to Possession of a blade in a public place

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Guilty plea to making a threat to kill

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Compensation £60. Criminal Behaviour order for 36 months

Michelle Hall (56) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification requirements

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128

Vincent McKay (51) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (nurse)

Found guilty of attempted sexual touching

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation of £150. Defendant required to register in accordance with sexual offences act for five years

Andre Day (24) of HMP Peterborough

Found guilty of theft of a rotavator (value £150)

Jailed for 20 weeks. Compensation £295.63

Ross Gilbert (42) of Elmington, PPeterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £664, victim surcharge £66, costs £135. Five points on licence

Tariq Hussain (47) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon

Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £600. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Patryk Medrala (23) of Ward Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £135

October 13

Martin Copp (32) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (217 miligrams of alcohol in 100ml of urine)

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT