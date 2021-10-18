A drink driver, a thief and a violent offender - who has been sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
September 29
Viorel Ratoi (25) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Admits breach of community order
Fined £40, costs £60
Luis Goncalves (46) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Fined £20
Ibraaheem Tanveer (22) of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Fined £40, costs £60
October 6
Wendy Fisher (59) of Lyons Court, Chatteris
Guilty plea to criminal damage x4
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to Possession of a blade in a public place
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place
Guilty plea to making a threat to kill
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Compensation £60. Criminal Behaviour order for 36 months
Michelle Hall (56) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification requirements
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128
Vincent McKay (51) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (nurse)
Found guilty of attempted sexual touching
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation of £150. Defendant required to register in accordance with sexual offences act for five years
Andre Day (24) of HMP Peterborough
Found guilty of theft of a rotavator (value £150)
Jailed for 20 weeks. Compensation £295.63
Ross Gilbert (42) of Elmington, PPeterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £664, victim surcharge £66, costs £135. Five points on licence
Tariq Hussain (47) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
Found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon
Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £600. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Patryk Medrala (23) of Ward Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £135
October 13
Martin Copp (32) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (217 miligrams of alcohol in 100ml of urine)
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £605, victim surcharge £61, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 23/11/22