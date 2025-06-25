Ten arrests following police investigation into spate of phone shop robberies including Stamford's Vodafone

Ten people have been arrested as part of a Met police investigation into a spate of phone shop robberies including one in Stamford.

Flying Squad detectives say they have identified an organised crime group which is believed to be behind 13 robberies in London and the South East between February and early June.

They include a raid at the Vodafone shop in High Street on June 13 when masked raiders are reported to have made off with thousands of pounds of stock.

The Met says the arrests are part of its ongoing focus on tackling phone robbery and theft across London and follows detectives identifying a number of similar incidents where suspects stole thousands of pounds worth of new phones from secure store rooms at high street phone stores.

Staff reported being threatened by the suspects who often had their faces covered and were sometimes armed with weapons.

On June 19, eight men, aged between 20 and 31, and two 17-year-old boys were arrested at addresses in London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Hillier, who is leading the investigation from the Met's Flying Squad, said: "Phone robbery has boomed globally.

"There is a concerted effort by criminal gangs to steal phones and sell them overseas as part of a multi-million-pound industry.

"The Met is catching more of these criminals and operations such as this are vital to disrupting offenders who cause fear and misery to shop workers and communities."

They were charged and remanded in custody with conspiracy to commit robbery.”

She said the Met would continue to focus on tackling phone theft with increased patrols in hotspot areas and better use of technology to identify perpetrators.

A recent two-week focus on prolific offenders resulted in 292 arrests across London.

Details of the offences|:

Staines High Street on Saturday, 1 March Ilford High Street on Wednesday, 19 March Mare Street in Hackney on Sunday, 23 March St Benedict’s Court in Huntingdon on Friday, 4 April Orpington High Street on Friday, 25 April London Road in East Grinstead on Tuesday, 29 April Alton High Street on Saturday, 10 May Pier Avenue in Clacton-on-Sea Sunday, 11 May West Street in Horsham on Saturday, 17 May The Broadway in St Alban’s on Monday, 2 June Tavern Street in Ipswich on Thursday, 5 June Stamford High Street in Lincolnshire on Friday, 13 June Market Street in Eastleigh on Friday, 13 June