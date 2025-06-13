Masked men get away with huge haul in terrifying robbery at Vodafone in Stamford

A raid by masked men at a store in Stamford has triggered a major police appeal for help from the public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masked raiders are reported to have made off with thousands of pounds of stock after a robbery at Vodafone in High Street today. (June 13)

Now police are urging members of the public are being urged to check mobile phone or dashcam footage after a robbery at Vodafone, in High Street, today between 12.15pm and 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to retrieve footage that might show people or vehicles that could help their investigation into the crime.

Police are appealing for public help after a robbery in Stamford

They also want to see any footage from roads in and out of Stamford at the same times.

A police spokesperson said: “Can you help us while our officers are on the ground responding to a report of a robbery at Vodafone in High Street this afternoon?

"If you have been in Stamford town centre today can you check any mobile phone or dashcam footage you might have which may capture the store or surrounding areas between 12.15pm and 1pm?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to see anything which might show people or vehicles which could offer lines of enquiry.

“We have the same ask for anyone who might have been on the roads leading in and out of Stamford at those times.”

Police were alerted to the incident at 12.52pm that two men wearing masks had entered the store before forcing staff to hand over thousands of pounds of stock.

The men are described as wearing all black, both with face coverings, and both carrying duffel bags.

If you can help, please call 101 and ask for the duty DS in Grantham CID, quoting incident 163 of 13 June.

You can also email footage in to [email protected] quotig the same incident number.