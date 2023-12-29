Queensgate has been evacuated twice in two months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation into the threat made to Queensgate on Thursday (December 28) is to be carried out by counter terror officers.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the shopping centre in the city centre at around 10:30am on Thursday following a “security threat” that forced the centre to be evacuated for the second time in two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November, another security threat forced the centre to evacuate shoppers.

Queensgate.

Officers have now, however, handed over the investigation to Counter Terrorism Policing; a collaboration of UK police forces.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire said: “Police were contacted by a store manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 10.30am yesterday (28 December) reporting contact about a security threat to their store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A decision was made by Queensgate security to evacuate the centre as a precaution.

“Our officers assisted security staff with the evacuation and both staff and shoppers were allowed back into the centre later in the day.