Counter terror police to investigate threat to Queensgate following evacuation
and live on Freeview channel 276
An investigation into the threat made to Queensgate on Thursday (December 28) is to be carried out by counter terror officers.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to the shopping centre in the city centre at around 10:30am on Thursday following a “security threat” that forced the centre to be evacuated for the second time in two months.
In November, another security threat forced the centre to evacuate shoppers.
Officers have now, however, handed over the investigation to Counter Terrorism Policing; a collaboration of UK police forces.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire said: “Police were contacted by a store manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 10.30am yesterday (28 December) reporting contact about a security threat to their store.
“A decision was made by Queensgate security to evacuate the centre as a precaution.
“Our officers assisted security staff with the evacuation and both staff and shoppers were allowed back into the centre later in the day.
“An investigation into the threat and those behind it is ongoing with counter terror police.”