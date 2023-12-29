News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Counter terror police to investigate threat to Queensgate following evacuation

Queensgate has been evacuated twice in two months.
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An investigation into the threat made to Queensgate on Thursday (December 28) is to be carried out by counter terror officers.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the shopping centre in the city centre at around 10:30am on Thursday following a “security threat” that forced the centre to be evacuated for the second time in two months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In November, another security threat forced the centre to evacuate shoppers.

Most Popular
Queensgate.Queensgate.
Queensgate.

A 60-year-old man was arrested following that incident but was later released.

Officers have now, however, handed over the investigation to Counter Terrorism Policing; a collaboration of UK police forces.

Read More
Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre reopens after evacuation over 'securit...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire said: “Police were contacted by a store manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 10.30am yesterday (28 December) reporting contact about a security threat to their store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A decision was made by Queensgate security to evacuate the centre as a precaution.

“Our officers assisted security staff with the evacuation and both staff and shoppers were allowed back into the centre later in the day.

“An investigation into the threat and those behind it is ongoing with counter terror police.”