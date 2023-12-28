Shoppers were been evacuated from Queensgate Shopping Centre on Thursday morning (December 28).

The evacuation began at around 10:30am with shoppers being asked to leave the centre and the shutters being closed.

Police confirmed that the had been evacuated over a suspected security threat.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted by a store manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 10.30am this morning (Wednesday) reporting contact about a security threat to their store today.

“A decision has been made by Queensgate security to evacuate the centre as a precaution.

“Our officers are currently at the scene to assist security staff with the evacuation, and work is ongoing to establish further detail about the threat and anyone involved.”

The centre reopened at just after 1pm.

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “Following an earlier precautionary evacuation, the centre has fully re-opened.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our customers and staff working at the centre is our priority.”

In November, a 60-year-old man was arrested over an alleged bomb hoax that caused the centre to be evacuated but was later released with no further action taken.