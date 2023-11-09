Man arrested over alleged bomb hoax at Peterborough's Queensgate centre released by police
Police said there had been a ‘potential security threat’ at a shop in the centre
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
A man who was arrested over an alleged bomb hoax in Peterborough has been released by police.
Yesterday (November 9) Queensgate Shopping Centre was evacuated by police, and a man was arrested on suspicion of a bomb hoax.
Today, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed the arrested man, who is from Peterborough and aged in his 60s, has been released with no further action taken against him.