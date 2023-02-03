Concern grows for missing Peterborough man last seen setting off to climb Ben Nevis a week ago

Concern is growing for a missing man from Peterborough, who set off to climb Britain’s tallest mountain a week ago.

Harvey Christian is believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday, 27 January – but the 42-year-old has not been seen since.

The Highlands and Islands Police division said his car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “We believe Harvey was planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday but he has not returned to his car and concerns are growing for his welfare.“We don’t know what he was wearing or what equipment he had with him. His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis visitor centre.“We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touch.”

Searches of the area involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, SARDA rescue dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter.have been carried out since he was last seen.

Harvey is described as 6ft 2ins, of heavy build with fair hair. It is not known what he was wearing but most likely to be waterproofs and walking boots. It is believed he set off from the Glen Nevis visitor centre around 10.30am.