76-year-old man dies after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey

The man was crossing the roundabout linking the A605 with the B1093 at about 5.35pm when the collision took place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics attended but the pedestrian, a 76-year-old man from Yaxley, died at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles involved, a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes CLK270, stopped at the scene and have been spoken to by police.