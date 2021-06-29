Iceland branch set to open at The Range in Peterborough
A branch of Iceland is set to open inside The Range in Peterborough.
The opening will be on Friday (July 2).
Shoppers will be able to buy fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as Greggs and Slimming World specials, meat and dairy produce, store cupboard staples and frozen food at the retailer,
The Range which is based by Boongate, is also increasing the offerings in its home decor and rugs departments, while new baking products have been added to the kitchen and dining department.