Iceland branch opens at Peterborough’s The Range

A branch of Iceland has opened inside The Range in Peterborough.

By Joel Lamy
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:04 pm

The opening took place on Friday, with shoppers able to buy fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as Greggs and Slimming World specials, meat and dairy produce, store cupboard staples and frozen food at the retailer,

The Range which is based by Boongate, is also increasing the offerings in its home decor and rugs departments, while new baking products have been added to the kitchen and dining department.

The new branch of Iceland inside The Range in Peterborough
