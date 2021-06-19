Plans for paddle and boat hire business at Peterborough’s Embankment approved

An application was submitted to the city council to establish a new company called Sup6See Peterborough Boat Hire Ltd by the River Nene with customers able to access paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, powered small boats and a wheelyboat for people with disabilities.

The company also plans to provide paddle board lessons and yoga classes from its base - a high cube shipping container which would be secured to a reinforced concrete slab.

Applicant Byron Cripps said: “The application relates to the purpose of bringing an enjoyable, leisurely and, most importantly, safe group of activities for everyone to be able take part in that maybe they have not had the opportunity (to do) before and possibly have never seen what Peterborough really has to offer.

An image submitted as part of the planning application

“(There will be) the choice of paddle boards, kayaks (single and tandem), canoes and light, low powered boats (with disabled use and access throughout the range). Based in the heart of Peterborough, on the Embankment, beside the glorious River Nene.”

According to the plans the container would be located on the Embankment, off the riverside public footpath, 25m away from the disused toilet block.

The equipment would be stored inside the premises - which would be powered by solar panels - while there is a request for small powered boats to be moored on the river.

Mr Cripps added that the Environment Agency is happy with the plans, which include a portaloo for staff.

An image submitted as part of the planning application

The council has now approved the application despite an objection from its conservation officer, who said: “There is a concern regarding the siting and design of the proposal on the Embankment intruding upon this pleasant riverside.”