Peterborough City Council has launched a Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) to help the homeless and rough sleepers in the current cold weather conditions.

SWEP is activated when night-time temperatures drop below zero, and provides temporary accommodation to people sleeping rough.

It comes as the Met Office issued a level three cold weather alert on December 6, as temperatures plummeted across the country for the first time this winter – with cold conditions expected to continue into next week.

Peterborough City Council launches Severe Weather Emergency Provision to help the homeless as temperatures fall

The council has urged rough sleepers in Peterborough to seek support by contacting its housing needs department, either by phone or by going to the New Haven, in Towler Street.

It is also calling for people to report the whereabouts of rough sleepers using Street Links – a national reporting tool which members of the public can use to identify rough sleepers who they feel might need help.

The council’s outreach team is working in partnership with the Safer Off the Streets charity to provide people sleeping rough with the help they need this winter.

Fay Hirel, from the Peterborough-based Safer Off the Streets charity, said: “Street Links is an easy way for anyone to report anyone sleeping rough.

“It enables our partners to identify and help individuals who are living on the streets – something which is needed all year round, but particularly as temperatures fall.

“Sadly, the average life expectancy of a rough sleeper is just 47 years – that’s why it is our aim to get as many people as possible off the streets and into accommodation.

"By using Street Links to identify people who need help, our partners can work with rough sleepers to get them into accommodation.”

Last winter, more than 36 referrals were made in Peterborough.

The council’s rough sleeper outreach team are out on the streets of Peterborough five times a week, at all hours of the day and night.

Kelly Slack, from Peterborough City Council’s outreach team, said: “Street Links helps us to respond rapidly to resident’s concerns for rough sleepers that we might not be aware of.

"We can then co-ordinate a response with our partners to ensure that the rough sleeper is given a clear street to home pathway. This will ensure that we consider their needs holistically, including how we can support with health and substance misuse.

“It also enables us to identify street beggars who are posing as rough sleepers in order to get money from members of the public – and take action on this.”

You can file a report to Street Links via its website, or through the app (available on IOS and Android).

Rough sleepers can contact housing needs by calling its emergency out of hours telephone line on 01733 864157 after 6pm.

