A weather expert has given his verdict on the probability of snow in Peterborough over the coming weeks – and why it is less likely to fall in the city than other parts of the country.

It comes as temperatures plummeted across the UK this week, with the Met Office issuing a weather alert as severe cold weather is forecasted to continue in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire into next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to weather expert Trevor Robbins-Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, the cause of the period of cold weather is an area of high pressure in Greenland meeting low pressure in Scandinavia, allowing a feed of cold air to sweep across the UK from the north.

Could Peterborough be set for snow?

The cold conditions are expected between 6pm on Wednesday, December 7, and 9am on Monday, December 12.

“The colder weather looks like being around at least into next week,” he said. “Emphasis is on frosts overnight and bright, sunny skies through the daytime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most showers will be along the east coast and these will become increasingly of sleet and snow from Thursday (December 8).

“How long the colder weather lasts for is very much dependent on developments in the southern mid-Atlantic over the next few days and that will also have an effect on if we are likely to see any 'proper' snow in Peterborough and across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire’s 37 gritting vehicles, including Buzz Ice Year and David Grittenborough, will be out on Peterborough’s roads during the cold spell - which will be filled with 10,000 tonnes of rock salt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Peterborough is notorious for avoiding snow while the rest of the country is snowed under - but why does this seem to be the case most winters?

“Peterborough is generally less likely to see snow than other parts of the UK as we are not much above sea level,” Trevor said. “So any precipitation that does fall is more likely to be of rain than snow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the chances of a ‘white Christmas’ in Peterborough? Trevor said it’s still too early to predict.

“It’s outside of a realistic forecasting time frame, but even if Peterborough sees any snow over the next few days, it will have no impact or bearing on the probability of any snowfall in two or three weeks' time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council has warned of the potential health risks of cold weather, urging residents – especially those over the age of 65, under five or with long-term health conditions – to keep their homes warm and avoid going out in icy conditions this winter.

"It is recommended that we should heat our homes to at least 18C in winter,” Emmeline Watkins, deputy director of public health for PCC, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can't heat all the rooms you use, heat the living room during the day and your bedroom just before you go to bed.

“If you do need to go outside wear shoes with slip resistant grip and wear a few layers of thin clothing. It is also important that you have frequent hot food and drinks as these can help to keep you warm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad