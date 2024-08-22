Visitors and residents enjoy open evening at Springstead Village development in Cherry Hinton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An open evening at Springstead Village in Cherry Hinton gave potential homebuyers the chance to find out more about the development and to meet residents who have already moved in there.

Homebuilder Bellway and Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, are collaborating on the housing scheme which is bringing 1,200 homes to the 138-acre site, once part of Cambridge Airport.

On Thursday 25 July, residents living at the development and potential homebuyers were invited to come along for some nibbles and fizz in the sales centre.

Ulrich van Eck, Project Director for the Bellway Latimer joint venture, said: “The open evening was a unique opportunity for our new residents to meet some of their neighbours and for potential homebuyers to find out what it’s really like to live here directly from some of the first people to move in at Springstead Village.

Many of the current residents at Springstead Village came along to the event.

“It was also a great chance for us to showcase what this development has to offer now and in the future. Guests were able to enjoy some refreshments and find out more about the project from our sales team, as well as getting to look around the four showhomes within the sales and marketing village at the site.”

When complete, the scheme will include a local centre, recreation areas, allotments and areas of public open space.

Prices at Springstead Village currently start from £329,995 for a one-bedroom apartment. For more information, call the sales team on 01223 081346 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/springstead-village