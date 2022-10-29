The new flats will be located above the shops on Park Road.

Plans to create seven new flats along Park Road in Peterborough have been approved.

The flats, which will sit across from Beales in the city centre, will be achieved by adding a single-storey roof extension, as well as the required fire steps and internal alterations at the building at 2 Park Road.

Each flat will contain a separate bedroom, bathroom and open plan kitchen/living and dining area and has been “designed to ensure the best use of the allowed space whilst providing natural daylight and passive ventilation methods-” according to applicants Belmont Property Developments.

The building is occupied by seven privately-owned shops at the front with the flats sitting above those units, car parking and the entrance to the flats is at the rear of the property.

Plans were initially submitted for eight flats but an objection was lodged by Peterborough City Council’s Conservation Officer that the roof extension would be detrimental to the character of the Locally Listed building.

The plans have since been scaled down to seven.