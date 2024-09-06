The building is currently home to a chiropractor and a basement workshop.

Plans have been submitted to convert a Grade II listed building in Stanground into a series of new homes has been submitted.

The application seeks to convert the listed 63 Church Street into six apartments.

Currently the building is home to a workshop in the lower basement level, Ashwood Chiropractic Clinic on the ground floor and a separate property on the first and second floors.

63 Church Street, Stanground.

There are currently two apartments in the existing building and the new plans would add four more, to create a total of six apartments.

Under plans, a new four bedroom detached bungalow has been proposed in the property’s grounds.

The existing outbuilding would be converted into two two-bedroom maisonettes.

A dedicated car park for the flats with 14 spaces is proposed alongside the western boundary.

The application states: “The proposal will feature carefully selected, high quality materials to enhance the visual aspect of the site and sit comfortably within its context. Additional properties will provide essential accommodation to help meet the current high demand within the area.

"The proposal avoids having vacant space when the building is no longer needed as a business.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00811/FUL.