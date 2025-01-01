Plans for 24 new homes on vacant land in Peterborough village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The homes would be located just off Peakirk Road.

Plans have been submitted to create 24 new homes in the village of Glinton.

The homes would be built on existing agricultural land north of Peakirk Road.

The site is not located within the Glinton Conservation Area but adjoins it with a boundary of less than 40 metres. The boundary is a line of trees that the application states would be unaffected by the development.

A sketch of the proposed development in Glinton.

The development has been proposed by Hereward Homes LTD and would see the creation of three two-bed homes, 14 three-bed homes and four four-bed homes and three five-bed homes.

A new site access would be created towards the western end of Peakirk Road.

The application states: “The application site is in a sustainable location on the edge of the village adjacent to and opposite existing housing. The council does not currently have a five-year housing land supply.

"This shortfall will be exacerbated in the short term by the emerging review of the Standard Method for assessing housing need and will not be capable of being addressed until a new Local Plan is adopted which is unlikely to be until 2027.

An aerial view of the site in Glinton.

“This is an appropriate site for development which will contribute in the short term to the required supply of market and affordable homes.

“There would be no adverse impact on existing local residents and future residents would have a high standard of amenity. The proposal would not result in any unacceptable impact upon the surrounding highway network and the level of car parking that can be achieved meets the council’s standards. There would be no adverse impact on heritage assets.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01567/FUL.