First residents move into new homes at development near Peterborough

The first residents have been handed the keys to their new homes at a housing development on land which was part of the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

Bellway Eastern Counties is building 128 new homes at Elder Brook, on a 13.5-acre site close to the village of Alwalton.

The first residents moved into their new homes in July 2023 at the development, which sits on a parcel of land to the south of Oundle Road and to the north of the showground.

The first homes at Elder Brook were released for sale in October 2022, when a sales office opened on site.

Rhiannon Jones, Head of Sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Elder Brook has been a very popular development from the outset and this interest has remained strong. The first residents moving into their new homes represents a significant moment when the development starts the transition from being a construction site into becoming a new community.

“We hope that these first residents, and buyers who move in after them, will enjoy living on this development which has been designed to be a sustainable site and to blend in with its rural surroundings. Existing vegetation is being retained wherever possible and a large area populated by trees will welcome visitors as they enter the site.

“The site will provide a number of natural green spaces where neighbours can meet and relax outdoors close to their homes. There will be three areas of public open space, with one of them opening out onto an adjoining children’s playground. A three-metre-wide cycleway will cross the site and link the neighbourhood internally and externally to the local area.”

The four-bedroom Sculptor showhome is available to visitors to view at Elder Brook, while there’s also a ‘House to Home’ Sculptor Plus plot, which helps people see the construction processes involved in building a home.

Rhiannon said: “The Sculptor showhome offers potential purchasers the chance to come along in person, take a tour of a fully dressed and decorated property and see what it could look like to live at Elder Brook.

“This detached double-fronted property offers a spacious kitchen/dining room, a separate living room, a downstairs cloakroom and a study which could be utilised as a home office, a playroom for younger children, or a games room for teenagers. This well-thought-out layout is designed to be flexible enough to allow families to use the available space to meet their specific needs.”

Elder Brook will feature 113 two, three and four-bed homes for private sale and 15 affordable properties available for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership.

There’s currently a selection of two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve, with prices starting at £264,950.