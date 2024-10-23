Allison Homes East shares top reasons to move to popular development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is sharing the top reasons why property seekers should make the move to its sought-after Harriers Rest development in Wittering.

Located on Lawrence Road, Harriers Rest is a stunning development comprised of three, four and five bedroom homes. Currently, a range of three and four bedroom homes are available.

To celebrate the start of the fireworks season, Allison Homes East is inviting property seekers to visit Harriers Rest for a day of sparkle, pop and fizz. On Sunday 2nd November, 12pm to 4pm, attendees can tour a selection of stunning homes at the development and enjoy complimentary gourmet popcorn and prosecco.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Harriers Rest is an excellent development designed to cater to a variety of lifestyles, from first-time buyers, to growing families, to those looking to relocate to a property that meets their evolving lifestyle. Its village location and easy access to Peterborough and Stamford provide residents with an ideal mix of countryside and urban living.

“We hope that sharing the great things about this development can help property seekers find out if their perfect home is waiting for them at Harriers Rest.”

1. Affordable, high-quality homes

According to Rightmove, the average property price in Stamford, which is just over four miles from Harriers Rest, over the last year was £415,0861. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £325,825 and detached properties sold for £722,402.

At Harriers Rest, however, Allison Homes East’s semi-detached homes start from £250,000 and detached from only £325,000, meaning buyers can purchase a more affordable home whilst still enjoying all Stamford has to offer. Buying a new-build home also comes with additional benefits, as residents don’t need to worry about DIY leftover from previous tenants and can instead relax in a home that’s low maintenance and energy efficient.

2. Desirable village location

Wittering is a charming village on the border of Cambridgeshire, South Lincolnshire and East Northamptonshire, with a strong sense of community. The area features a village hall, bowling green, sports and social clubs, and the stunning Grade I listed All Saints Church. The surrounding countryside offers idyllic walking routes for nature-lovers to enjoy.

The village also boasts some of the best local takeaways, including the classic options of fish and chips and Chinese cuisine, alongside all the everyday amenities residents need to call Wittering home.

3. Local to Peterborough and Stamford

As well as Wittering being nearby to Stamford, the city of Peterborough is also within easy reach, located just 13 miles away. Both Stamford and Peterborough offer a vast array of shopping, dining and entertainment options, meaning residents of Harriers Rest never have to travel far for a day out.

4. Excellent commuter links

For commuters, Harriers Rest boasts excellent links to the rest of the country via road and rail, with the A1, Peterborough and Stamford all offering easy access to the major cities of London, Cambridge and Birmingham.

5. Range of homebuying schemes

To help property seekers make the move, Allison Homes East offers a range of homebuying schemes to suit all types of purchasers, including Part Exchange, Assisted Sale, Forces Help to Buy and a key workers scheme for those who work in the public sector.

The housebuilder has also partnered with Own New on its Rate Reducer scheme, enabling homeseekers to access a mortgage rate as low as 0.45%*, and with Deposit Unlock, meaning a brand-new Allison home can be purchased with just a 5% deposit**.