An illustration by Technical Signs of how the restaurant will look

It is the news that many pizza fans in Peterborough have been waiting for – work has started on the new Franco Manca restaurant in the city.

The news that the pizza chain was coming to the city was welcomed when it was announced last year – and now the wait for residents to get a slice of the action has moved a step closer.

The chain has said work has started on their new restaurant – which will be located in the old Boots Opticians building on the corner of Long Causeway and Cathedral Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission was granted in January this year, with a licence application, allowing the 64-cover restaurant to open from 9am to 12.30am granted in October last year.