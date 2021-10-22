New pizza restaurant to boost cafe culture in Peterborough city centre

The site of the proposed Franco Manca restaurant

Franco Manca, the slow baked sourdough pizza specialist, has submitted a planning application outlining changes to a former opticians fronting Long Causeway and Cathedral Square.

It is looking to replace the existing shop fronts in timber with double glazed units, openable stacking doors and sash windows to link external dining space with inside.

Indoors there will be 64 covers with another 36 outside on Cathedral Square.

According to the application supporting document: “The new hardwood timber shopfront will be more traditional in design with solid raised and fielded stallriser panels with framed and glazed upper section.

“We propose to introduce sliding middle windows to front elevation and sliding stacking doors to Cathedral Square frontage. The stacking doors in the summer months will link the internal and external dining spaces.”

Consent is also being sought for new red awnings on both sides of the building with off-white signage.