Franco Manca pizza restaurant a step closer to Peterborough opening

The site of the proposed Franco Manca restaurant

The popular and expanding chain announced last month that it had identified a Peterborough site and applied for a premises licence for the former Boots Opticians on the corner of Long Causeway and Cathedral Square.

This week Peterborough City Council’s licensing team approved the licence allowing the restaurant to open from 9am to 12.30am.

The company now needs to apply for planning permission for the change of use of the premises and carry out a refit.

Franco Manca is a popular nationwide chain of pizza restaurants where pizzas are made from slow baked sourdough in a traditional wood fired oven. The menu changes daily, with fresh meat and vegetarian pizzas as well as Italian specials such as meat and cheese plates. The

concept is to provide freshly cooked food at an affordable price.