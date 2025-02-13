What's on - including an ale festival with entertainment all weekend at Charters
THURSDAY 13th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.
Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm
Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.
FRIDAY 14th: Bijou, Bridge Street, has Charley Moore & Live DJ in the main bar from 8pm plus special 3-course set menu - £20pp.
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Notifications soul band from 9pm. Valentines Day Special with popular new Peterborough 6-piece Soul & Motown tribute band.
Charters, Town Bridge, has Mr Griff – an original powerhouse collective that blends classic funk and soul with edgy rock, skank and fusion from 10pm.
The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 80s & 90s music from Junk Puppets at 8:30pm....plus Greek street food 5-8pm from Ligo Greek.
The Ostrich Inn has Branches from 9.30pm.
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Telsy presents Everything Urban from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73. SATURDAY 15th: Bijou, Bridge Street, has Break For Love in the Bijou Basement from 7pm plus Luci & Pippa in the main bar from 8.30pm.
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Back 2 The Future from 9pm. Valentines Weekend Special with covers band playing 70s, 80s, 90s Pop, Rock and Dance Chart hits.
The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Irene’s Secret from 9pm. Valentines Weekend Special with top 7-piece Peterborough pop, rock, rock n roll, glam rock and soul covers band. Members free, non-members £2.
The Ostrich Inn has A Little Moore from 9.30pm.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Skip Intro.
The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Get Ready from 9pm .
Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. Charters has The Hangland plus support from Viral Peach from 10pm. Peterborough Conservative Club has P-ZAZ.
Stamford Corn Exchange Lounge has Beat Me Outta Me – a local five piece, female fronted, alternative rock band SUNDAY 16th: The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm. Charters has Jimmy Doherty from 3pm followed by Beer Quiz from 6.30pm.
The Cock Inn, Werrington, has founding members and musicians from The Foundations, The Rubettes and Herman’s Hermits featuring in live band Grandma's Wooden Leg from 3-6pm.
Email your free gig listings to [email protected]