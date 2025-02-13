What's on - including an ​ale festival with entertainment all weekend at Charters

There’s a Winter Ale Festival at Charters until Sunday with 20+ local and national Real Ales, craft beers, ciders and more, each day from 12noon with entertainment from Mr Griff (Friday), The Hangland (Saturday), and Jimmy Doherty (Sunday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​THURSDAY 13th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

Charters Winter Beer Festival runs February 13-16

FRIDAY 14th: Bijou, Bridge Street, has Charley Moore & Live DJ in the main bar from 8pm plus special 3-course set menu - £20pp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Notifications soul band from 9pm. Valentines Day Special with popular new Peterborough 6-piece Soul & Motown tribute band.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Mr Griff – an original powerhouse collective that blends classic funk and soul with edgy rock, skank and fusion from 10pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 80s & 90s music from Junk Puppets at 8:30pm....plus Greek street food 5-8pm from Ligo Greek.

The Ostrich Inn has Branches from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Telsy presents Everything Urban from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73. SATURDAY 15th: Bijou, Bridge Street, has Break For Love in the Bijou Basement from 7pm plus Luci & Pippa in the main bar from 8.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Back 2 The Future from 9pm. Valentines Weekend Special with covers band playing 70s, 80s, 90s Pop, Rock and Dance Chart hits.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Irene’s Secret from 9pm. Valentines Weekend Special with top 7-piece Peterborough pop, rock, rock n roll, glam rock and soul covers band. Members free, non-members £2.

The Ostrich Inn has A Little Moore from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Skip Intro.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Get Ready from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after. Charters has The Hangland plus support from Viral Peach from 10pm. Peterborough Conservative Club has P-ZAZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford Corn Exchange Lounge has Beat Me Outta Me – a local five piece, female fronted, alternative rock band SUNDAY 16th: The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm. Charters has Jimmy Doherty from 3pm followed by Beer Quiz from 6.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has founding members and musicians from The Foundations, The Rubettes and Herman’s Hermits featuring in live band Grandma's Wooden Leg from 3-6pm.

Email your free gig listings to [email protected]