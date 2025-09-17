'We feel proud to be putting the city on the map' - awards joy for new Peterborough restaurant

A Peterborough restaurant which only opened six months ago is already in the running for a prestigious industry award.

Launched in February in Bourges Boulevard at The Triangle, the simply named Turkish Restaurant is a semi-finalist in the "Best Newcomer" category at the third Turta Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards, which celebrate the best of Turkish cuisine across the UK.

The Turta Awards have grown into one of the most anticipated events in the UK’s hospitality calendar, showcasing the restaurants, cafés, and takeaways that bring Turkish flavours to communities nationwide.

Filled with pride, restaurant owner Baran Karaoglan said: "It's an incredible honour to represent Peterborough on a national stage. We feel proud to be putting the city on the map."

It is a family business, serving home-cooked Turkish dishes, and keen to share the success, he added: "This achievement is a direct reflection of the dedication and hard work of our team. We have worked tirelessly to ensure every dish that leaves our kitchen is authentic and of the highest quality.

"Being recognized by such a prestigious awards event is a testament to their efforts and passion.

"This recognition has given us a great sense of pride and motivation. It pushes us to keep raising the bar and delivering an even better experience for our customers. We’re excited to continue growing, offering more innovative dishes, and contributing to the culture of Peterborough and beyond."

The Mad Turk in Wisbech is in the running for a national award

It is now down to satisfied customers to vote for Turkish Restaurant at www.brittradeawards.org/turta_2025_semi_finals .

Also in the running for the same award is Wisbech’s The Mad Turk restaurant which opened in February.

A Turta Awards spokesperson said: "This year’s semi-finalists highlight not only culinary excellence but also the cultural and economic contribution of the Turkish food industry to Britain.

"The awards celebrate establishments that embody quality, creativity, and community spirit – values that have made Turkish cuisine one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most beloved dining sectors." The semi-finalists will now compete for a place in the finals, with winners announced at the grand awards ceremony. on Monday, November 3, at the Sheraton Grand in London.