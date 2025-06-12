Our Turkish feast was a delight in this low key hidden gem of a restaurant in Peterborough

I paid a visit to Turkish Restaurant (even the name is low key) on the old Bourges Boulevard at The Triangle.

It is a family run business created a couple of months ago by dividing off part of The Triangle Supermarket – which older readers might remember as a pub on the Crown-to-Town pub crawl many years ago.

It is partly hidden on a busy junction by a bus stop and apart from a sign, there is not a lot to entice you in.

But don’t let that put you off.

Never judge a book by its cover, remember?

Inside you are transported to somewhere a little more exotic, from the appealing stone-clad walls creating a taverna feel to the decor and particularly the unmistakable aroma of food cooking on coals.

We actually took a seat in a specially created outdoor area – under cover, and when the wind and rain set in the sides were closed too.

Perfect.

The starter menu is packed with dishes I have enjoyed many times before and with my 12-year-old daughter reminding me of what she tried on holiday last year we ordered some olives – black and green mixed with traditional Turkish spices; a smooth and creamy humus which had a great garlic taste; and cacik, the yummy yogurt packed with cucumber and herbs.

A plate of warm Turkish bread and we were away. Heaven.

A nice light lunch with a chilled cola (there is no alcohol licence currently but they have applied for one and may soon be serving Efes).

However, I had been invited along by owner’s son Ben, who was keen for me to sample a little more of what the restaurant had to offer.

And he didn’t disappoint – as the photo of the family sized meat platter more than shows.

The rotisserie-cooked doner meat – lamb and chicken – was good, a far cry from late night kebabs of old, but the best was still to come.

Lamb chops cooked over charcoal are a joy to behold; all the flavour you hope for from the soft meat with the taste you only get from cooking them that way.

The same can be said for the chicken and lamb shish – lovely, spiced, soft chunks of meat perfectly cooked.

Last but not least chicken wings, slightly crisp skin but the meat was nice and fleshy; adana – wonderfully spiced and herby minced lamb that look like a long burger; and some lamb ribs which were quite crisp with the fat rendered.

It was all resting on a bed of white rice and, my favourite, bulgur wheat which had soaked up any meat juice and was amazing.

We also had crunchy falafel perched on a plate of humus, an enticing chilli dip, more yogurt and a creamy slaw.

I make no apologies for taking home what we couldn’t eat in a takeaway carton – along which a sweet and irresistible slice of baklava.

Yes, it is a low key setting but you can take nothing away from the food served up in a welcoming and friendly venue.

1 . Turkish Restaurant Brad Barnes dines at Turkish Restaurant, at The Triangle - the incredible meat platter Photo: Brad Photo Sales

2 . Turkish Restaurant Brad Barnes dines at Turkish Restaurant, on the old Bourges Boulevard at The Triangle, Peterborough Photo: Brad Photo Sales

3 . Turkish Restaurant Brad Barnes dines at Turkish Restaurant, on the old Bourges Boulevard at The Triangle, Peterborough Photo: Brad Photo Sales

4 . Turkish Restaurant Brad Barnes dines at Turkish Restaurant, on the old Bourges Boulevard at The Triangle, Peterborough Photo: Brad Photo Sales