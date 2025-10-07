Under fire Peterborough bar owner overwhelmed by support

A Peterborough bar owner facing a review of his licence following complaints has thanked customers for their support and called on them to provide a true picture of the venue for the local council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancaster Lounge, in Yaxley hit the headlines last week after a licencing officer at Huntingdonshire District Council listed a number of issues that merited the review of the venue’s licence by the authority.

This centred on complaints about a recent “Ibiza Sessions” event where customers were outdoors in the garden and drinks were served outside of the conditions of the licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, owner Dominic Ricciardi, who has since been inundated on social media with messages of support, said today: “Honestly, reading all of your supportive comments has been heart-warming. It really does mean the world to me and to the team.

The Lancaster Lounge in Yaxley - and owner Dominic Ricciardi

“The Lancaster Lounge has only been open 18 months, but in that short time it’s been a huge success. More than that, it’s given the people of Peterborough and beyond something we’ve all been missing. A destination venue to share, enjoy, and feel safe at.”

Dominic, a lifelong Peterborian put a huge amount of time, effort and money into converting a closed-down social club into a stylish tapas and cocktail bar.

“Sadly the city centre has been in decline for years,” he said. “That’s why I set my heart on creating the Lancaster Lounge. I wanted to build something really special for Peterborough. A place that offered quality, atmosphere, and a stylish night out without having to leave the city. Somewhere aimed at people like myself - a little more mature, but still wanting a night out with a warm ambience, great service, and a cool vibe all while (most importantly) feeling safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He held his hands up regarding the “oversight” at the Ibiza event and accepted the council had a duty to investigate.

“I take full responsibility for missing this on what was, after all, a special event,” he added.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve received around 24 (4 of which came from the Ibiza session) complaints in total. But here’s the reality: in today’s world, complaints often carry more weight than anything else. What rarely gets the same attention are the hundreds of positive comments, the countless great nights, and the memories created here. Just recently, the Lancaster Lounge was recognised as one of the most reviewed venues in the world—not just locally, but globally. That’s an incredible achievement, and one that speaks volumes about the community we’ve built.

“It’s true that a small number of complaints - many from the same few addresses – can sometimes overshadow everything else. But they don’t take away from what we’ve created together: a place that’s vibrant, welcoming, and truly special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And addressing his loyal customers, he said: “So, if you’d like to help, you can submit a representation to the committee (you can email [email protected]). Every voice really does count.

“From the bottom of my heart - thank you again. Your support keeps me fighting to protect what we’ve built, and I hope to see you all back at the Lancaster Lounge very soon.”