Reopening of The Pack Horse at Northborough announced after being closed for 20 months
The Pack Horse, in Northborough, has been empty since October 2021, when the previous tenants left after two-and-a-half years in charge.
However, a new tenant has been found and the pub, known for its food down the years, is expected to welcome customers once more at the end of July.
The transfer of the premises licence is currently going through.
A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars, which owns The Pack Horse, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that an experienced local licensee has just taken on the lease for the Pack Horse and will be reopening the pub at the end of July.”
It is more good news for the area after The Ruddy Duck, at nearby Peakirk, reopened in April.
