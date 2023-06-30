News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Reopening of The Pack Horse at Northborough announced after being closed for 20 months

A village pub which has been closed for almost two years is set to reopen next month.
By Brad Barnes
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST

The Pack Horse, in Northborough, has been empty since October 2021, when the previous tenants left after two-and-a-half years in charge.

However, a new tenant has been found and the pub, known for its food down the years, is expected to welcome customers once more at the end of July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The transfer of the premises licence is currently going through.

The Pack Horse at Northborough is set to reopenThe Pack Horse at Northborough is set to reopen
The Pack Horse at Northborough is set to reopen
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars, which owns The Pack Horse, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that an experienced local licensee has just taken on the lease for the Pack Horse and will be reopening the pub at the end of July.”

It is more good news for the area after The Ruddy Duck, at nearby Peakirk, reopened in April.

And, if you like getting out and about here are 25 pubs with beer gardens close to Peterborough to enjoy

Related topics:BarsPeterborough