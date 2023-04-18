Charley Moore with Marie and David Mitchell, the new licensees at the Ruddy Duck pub at Peakirk

Marie Mitchell and husband David opened the doors to The Ruddy Duck at Peakirk for the first time this afternoon (Tuesday).

It had been closed since the beginning of March when Sue and Andy Ruddy left after 20 years and the city based Venture Pub Company was looking for someone new.

Fortunately Marie and David, who have run the thriving At Last Tea Rooms in nearby Werrington since 2017, were thinking about taking the next step and made an approach.

The Ruddy Duck at Peakirk has reopened

Having spent the last couple of weeks getting things ready – and spreading the word on social media – the couple got their first experience behind the bar today and are now looking forward to putting the historic old pub at the heart of the community once more.

"Everyone has been really positive and said they can’t wait to have the pub back since we announced we were taking it on,” said Marie.

"We have been running the At Last Tea Rooms for six years and both felt it was time for another challenge. We have a good team there running it now. We approached the pub company to see if they had anything available – and they did, The Ruddy Duck.”

On Friday they will mark the reopening with a celebration featuring local singer and guitarist Joe Drury (and friends) performing live, and have plans to build on that in the coming months.

Marie Mitchell the new licensee at the Ruddy Duck pub at Peakirk in the Piano Room

"We have a separate function room, which has been renamed the Piano Room, and we have a few acts already lined up, with live music on twice a month,” added Marie.

"We will also be doing quiz nights on the first Thursday of the month, starting May 4th.”

The pub has a long tradition of serving food and from next Monday home-made, stone baked pizzas will be on offer each day, and from the following weekend roast dinners on a Sunday, with bar snacks and afternoon teas being introduced soon too.

Marie Mitchell the new licensee at the Ruddy Duck pub at Peakirk in the Piano Room

