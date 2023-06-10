News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Where will you be eating and drinking al fresco this summer?Where will you be eating and drinking al fresco this summer?
Where will you be eating and drinking al fresco this summer?

25 beer gardens in the Peterborough area to try this weekend - as city hotter than Tenerife

Peterborough is hotter than Tenerife today
By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST

This weekend is set to be the hottest Peterborough has seen so far in 2023.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are looking to reach a balmy 29C on Saturday, with the hottest part of the day forecast at 4pm.

When the sun shines, there is something quite special about being outdoors to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat.

Luckily, in and around Peterborough we are blessed with plenty of alternatives.

There’s hidden away spots in the city centre at The College Arms and Drapers Arms, or maybe a riverside setting – The Chalkboard on the Embankment, Charters at Town Bridge, The Boathouse at Thorpe Meadows, or what about The Queens Head at Nassington? Idyllic.

There are plenty in and around the city and some delightful, rural retreats you might want to seek out this week.

Here are 25 recommendations you might want to give a try:

The Bluebell at Helpston

1. Here comes summer

The Bluebell at Helpston Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The Millstone at Barnack

2. Here comes summer

The Millstone at Barnack Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The beer garden at Charters, by Town Bridge

3. Here comes summer

The beer garden at Charters, by Town Bridge Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
La dolce vita.... at Mattoni at Eye village

4. Here comes summer

La dolce vita.... at Mattoni at Eye village Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:PeterboroughMet Office