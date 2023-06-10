Peterborough is hotter than Tenerife today

This weekend is set to be the hottest Peterborough has seen so far in 2023.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are looking to reach a balmy 29C on Saturday, with the hottest part of the day forecast at 4pm.

When the sun shines, there is something quite special about being outdoors to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat.

Luckily, in and around Peterborough we are blessed with plenty of alternatives.

There’s hidden away spots in the city centre at The College Arms and Drapers Arms, or maybe a riverside setting – The Chalkboard on the Embankment, Charters at Town Bridge, The Boathouse at Thorpe Meadows, or what about The Queens Head at Nassington? Idyllic.

There are plenty in and around the city and some delightful, rural retreats you might want to seek out this week.

Here are 25 recommendations you might want to give a try:

1 . Here comes summer The Bluebell at Helpston Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Here comes summer The Millstone at Barnack Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Here comes summer The beer garden at Charters, by Town Bridge Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Here comes summer La dolce vita.... at Mattoni at Eye village Photo: supplied Photo Sales