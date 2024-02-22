£750,000 price tag on country pub with four star accommodation

​The Oliver Twist Country Inn, on the High Road, at Guyhirn, comes with a £750,000 price tag for interested buyers!

It is on the market with Christie and Co (www.christie.com).

The popular pub and restaurant, which has been extensively refurbished in recent years, is known for offering a quality level of service and high standards of food, according to the brochure.

It adds: “The food offering attracts a good level of repeat trade for its sought after menus, which are changed on a regular basis to satisfy demand.

“The business is well supported by the local community and its reputation has grown steadily. There is therefore tremendous potential for a new operator to immediately benefit from the inn's excellent reputation.

"The pub is a great venue for events of all kinds, such as family celebrations, weddings, birthday parties or business meetings for up to 50 delegates.”The front entrance is via a paved alfresco seating area with wooden bench seating. Internally, there is a restaurant, bar area, extensive commercial kitchen and storage areas downstairs. The owner's accommodation (large open plan living room, fitted kitchen with dining area, bathroom and 4/5 bedrooms) is accessed via an internal staircase.

Located off the car park there is a purpose-built block comprising four en suite, single-storey letting rooms, all furnished to a high standard and each having their own private entrance. Two more letting rooms are situated on the first floor of the main building.The family run business offers excellent four star accommodation and has been honoured with The English Tourism Council Quality Assurance (Visit Britain) Four Diamond Guest Accommodation award.

In case you missed them:

Also up for sale are The Golden Pheasant at Etton and The Bluebell at Helpston

1 . Oliver Twist Country Inn Up for sale - Guyhirn's Oliver Twist Country Inn Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Oliver Twist Country Inn Up for sale - Guyhirn's Oliver Twist Country Inn Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Oliver Twist Country Inn Up for sale - Guyhirn's Oliver Twist Country Inn Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Oliver Twist Country Inn Up for sale - Guyhirn's Oliver Twist Country Inn Photo: supplied Photo Sales