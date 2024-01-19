Historic village pub near Peterborough up for sale - with £850,000 price tag

A village pub described as the “jewel in the Helpston crown” has been put up for sale with an £850,000 asking price.

The Bluebell Inn, in the village near Peterborough, has been a focal point in the John Clare countryside since the 1700s (Clare Cottage is next door), boasting all the charm you'd expect from a village inn.

Built from attractive natural stone, the pub with four B&B guestrooms has oodles of quirky character thrown in and an old-fashioned belief that a pub should have a social heart and be flowing with drinks and great food served by people who care.

Being marketed by Transworld Business advisors at tworldba.co.uk/ for sale is the business and freehold, which includes a Grade II listed two storey main building, several single storey outbuildings, a large car park, an outdoor enclosed patio area at the rear of the property and a prominent walled patio area at the front of the pub.

There are additional pockets of space around the property, one of which would lend itself well to be used as the pub’s own herb/vegetable garden.The ground floor of the main building includes the main bar area, a front bar area and a restaurant area. The pub can provide about 120 covers in total, split over the restaurant (40), the front bar area (20), the main bar area (20) and the outdoor patio areas (40).

The front bar area features two operational open fireplaces.

The ground floor is further provided with a fully equipped commercial kitchen and the various storage areas.

Above the kitchen is a loft area that can be converted into an attractive feature such as an in-house gin distillery or the like.

The first floor of the main property provides living accommodation including two double bedrooms (of which one ensuite), a dining room, kitchen, study and an additional bathroom.

The outbuildings house the four B&B guestrooms.

“After a period of being operated by tenants, the owner has taken full control in 2023 and has managed to bring back the pub to its former glory and returned it to being the beating heart in the centre of this popular, growing and lively village”, adds the marketing brochure.

