In pictures - a country pub near Peterborough that has gone on the market

​Stuart and Kirstene Johnson took the keys to then closed pub and restaurant in the village near Peterborough in February 2018, opening four weeks later after a refurbishment on March 1.

Now, after six years of building up the business and further updating it, the couple, who had previously run bars in Spain, plan to take some time out to think about their next move – hence the reason for putting the leasehold up for sale.

The lease is being marketed by www.daveyco.com with an asking price of offers over £125,000.

Daveyco describe it as a “stunning pub and restaurant offering huge scope for weddings, events and provision of five letting bedrooms in main property.”The impressive country house freehouse, pub and restaurant occupies beautiful grounds of around 1.5 acres in the village “presenting a fantastic opportunity for ambitious new owners”, it adds.

"There is easy potential to provide five letting bedrooms in the existing accommodation. Net annual sales of around £350,000 excluding VAT on very limited trading hours (it currently opens five days a week).“Nicely fitted and presented throughout with trading facilities comprising a good size lounge bar, restaurant and a private dining/conference room. There is a marquee set to the side of the main building for 120+. Great outside trading terrace and gardens.”

In nearby Helpston, the Bluebell is also up for sale for £850,000

