The Bull is set to reopen after being closed since February.

The end appears to be in sight for residents in Newborough as The Bull pub is set to reopen next week.

The pub, which is listed as an asset of community value, has been closed since February.

New publicans have now been found, however, and owners Stonegate are confident that the pub will be able to open next week.

Stonegate said: "Our Regional Manager, Colin Hardy has confirmed that the pub will be opening at some stage next week.

“Our Property Team are liaising with contractors to arrange for the ground work to be completed. Colin has also been actively chasing for this work to be completed.”

Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillor Mark Ormston welcomed the news, he added: “It has been a long and concerning road, I don’t think many were completely certain whether The Bull will ever reopen again.

"It appears we are going to see The Bull Pub open its doors to the public again very soon. I am confident this news will be hugely welcomed by many in the village of Newborough and beyond.

"The Bull and its land is a crucial central point for the community.

"I wish the new publicans the very best and look forward to spending time with residents in this hugely missed village asset very soon!”