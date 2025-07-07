Peterborough village pub reopens under new ownership

The Bull Inn in Newborough has reopened under new ownership.

The pub, located on Guntons Road, has been closed for much of the past two years. It initially closed its doors in February 2024 before being reopened by new owners in November 2024.

The new venture lasted less than three months, however, with the pub again closing suddenly in January 2025.

Now though, Simone Loveridge has stepped into give the venue a new lease of life.

Simone, who has spent the last four years running The Three Horseshoes in Werrington, has big plans for The Bull.

One of the first major events of the reopened pub will be a Ska Mod night hosted by Ray Steel on Saturday (July 12) with music from 4pm, a barbeque from 6pm with Ray, from Black Cat Radio beginning his show at 8pm.

Among the other unique events being hosted at The Bull is a charity It’s A Knockout on August 24. All money raised will go to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Teams of ten will compete in a fun competition win inflatables, relays, costumes and more.

Plans are for the pub to start offering but once a new kitchen has been fitted.

She said: “We are looking to do bike meets, to bring back classic cars, a monthly car boot sale and booked fireworks for November. We are trying to utilise our grounds as much as possible.

"We want to give the community what they ask for. I want to work with the community and look at starting a Newborough Festival”.

To find our more visit The Bull Inn on Facebook.