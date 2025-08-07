Peterborough United instructs 'home pubs' to cease using the club's crest to promote matchdays

A number of Peterborough pubs have been instructed by Posh to no longer use the club’s badge.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the directive has gone out to a number of local pubs located very close to the Weston Homes Stadium, including designated home pubs on matchdays.

Among those affected are The Shed Tap Room & Deli who have said that they received a call from the club on Wednesday (August 6) informing them that they were no longer permitted to use the club’s crest in promotional materials for matchdays/events.

The pub- which is a family-friendly pubs for home fans only on matchdays and located at Sand Martin House, Fletton Quays has complied with the request from the club and removed the crest from its Facebook posts and physical matchday signage.

The Shad at Fletton Quays.

One of the Shed’s owners Karen Perks said that the decision from the club had left a ‘bad taste.’

As well as opening as a home pub on matchdays, The Shed has also been vey supportive of the ongoing Tommy Robson statue appeal- which is raising funds to create a new bronze statue for the Posh legend.

Karen said: “I can understand it to an extent but when they have just launched a brand new logo and they are stopping places using it when we are promoting their game and the fact we are a family-friendly homes fans pub, it just seems off.

“We have never been told we can’t use the logo before and I’ve been doing this for nearly six years. We’re one of the closest pubs to the ground, we want people to know where they can go as a home fan. It seems short-sighted. At the end of the day, we are just promoting their game as well.

“We are a proper proud to be Posh venue, I’ve grown up going to Posh all my life because my dad was a director.

" It’s just left a bad taste in our mouth because we are always to supportive of the club and not just because of out location.

“We will respect what we have been told, that is their decision. If they wanted us to use it in a certain way then they could have set out some guidelines for us to follow but they have just taken it all away. We also asked it a logo could be created for home pubs could be created that we would be able to use but we were told no.”

Posh’s first home game of the 2025/26 season takes place on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). Ahead of the match, the venue is opening at 9am.

When approached by the PT, a spokesperson for Posh said: “The pubs in question were using our logo without permission. That was the only reason for our actions.

“They have been promoting people to come to their pub to watch our games using our crest.”