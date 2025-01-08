Peterborough bar raises £1,000 for Tommy Robson statue with 'Tommy's Tipple' ale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost £95,000 has now been raised towards the statue fund.

The Shed Tap Room and Deli has raised £1,000 for the statue fund for Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson.

Throughout November, the venue at Fletton Quays was selling its new creation ‘Tommy’s Tipple’- a amber ale (4.1%)- and donating £1 from each pint sold to the Tommy Robson Statue Fund, which is aiming to raise funds to erect a bronze statue to the club legend outside of the club’s London Road Stadium.

There were a grand total of 700 pints sold, which meant £700 to be donated to the fund but owners Karen Perks and David Nightingale rounded up the total to £1000.

Tommy's Tipple at The Shed Tap Room and Deli, at Fletton Quays.

Karen said: “Tommy was always really lovely to me and my dad when he used to go to the football.

"As we are so close to the ground, to PISA2000 (Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association) and because of our family history, we wanted to do our bit to support the statue fund. Tommy was an absolute legend.”

Tommy sadly passed away in October 2020 due to Motor Neurone Disease and efforts are now being coordinated to build a bronze statue of him outside of the club’s London Road stadium.

£94,496 has already been raised to support the cause.