Peterborough city centre restaurant closes suddenly

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 14:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An established, independent Italian restaurant in Peterborough city centre has closed suddenly.

City businessman Peter Fierro opened The Pizza Parlour And Music Cafe on Cowgate in September 2016.

Known for its feel-good, sixties retro music vibe, the Parlour prided itself on being “Italian owned and run” as well as being the only city centre restaurant serving pizzas from a wood-fired oven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Monday it was still sending out its newsletter email promoting this week’s entertainment, backed up on its social media pages.

The Pizza Parlour in Cowgate, Peterborough, this morningThe Pizza Parlour in Cowgate, Peterborough, this morning
The Pizza Parlour in Cowgate, Peterborough, this morning

It is believed the doors closed for the last time on Wednesday but so far calls to the restaurant have been unanswered.

However, this morning an email reply from the restaurant confirmed the news, adding : “Unfortunately due to staffing issues and other factors, our owner has decided to close the restaurant permanently.”

An update on the Pizza Parlour’s facebook page now says: “It is with deep sadness that we have made the difficult decision to permanently close The Pizza Parlour Peterborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We've had a fantastic run over the last 8 years, welcoming people from near and far to our family-run Italian restaurant.

Pizza Parlour owner Peter FierroPizza Parlour owner Peter Fierro
Pizza Parlour owner Peter Fierro

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has made our time here so memorable.

“Best wishes, Peter & the team x”

But is isn’t all bad news for city centre diners.

Read Taco Bell set to join Peterborough's Cathedral Square eating out collective

Read Licence sought for new Peterborough city centre restaurant

Related topics:Peterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice