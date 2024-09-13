An established, independent Italian restaurant in Peterborough city centre has closed suddenly.

City businessman Peter Fierro opened The Pizza Parlour And Music Cafe on Cowgate in September 2016.

Known for its feel-good, sixties retro music vibe, the Parlour prided itself on being “Italian owned and run” as well as being the only city centre restaurant serving pizzas from a wood-fired oven.

On Monday it was still sending out its newsletter email promoting this week’s entertainment, backed up on its social media pages.

The Pizza Parlour in Cowgate, Peterborough, this morning

It is believed the doors closed for the last time on Wednesday but so far calls to the restaurant have been unanswered.

However, this morning an email reply from the restaurant confirmed the news, adding : “Unfortunately due to staffing issues and other factors, our owner has decided to close the restaurant permanently.”

An update on the Pizza Parlour’s facebook page now says: “It is with deep sadness that we have made the difficult decision to permanently close The Pizza Parlour Peterborough.

“We've had a fantastic run over the last 8 years, welcoming people from near and far to our family-run Italian restaurant.

Pizza Parlour owner Peter Fierro

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has made our time here so memorable.

“Best wishes, Peter & the team x”

But is isn’t all bad news for city centre diners.

