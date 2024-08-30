Licence sought for new Peterborough city centre restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new city centre restaurant planned for Peterborough has moved a step closer.

​This week, a licensing application has been made for the disused, former Yorkshire Bank building, which sits in a prominent position on the corner of Church Street and Cowgate, overlooking St John’s Square.

It has been closed since 2017.

The application requests food, drink and entertainment until 3am - although it adds that that would be to cover special parties.

The former Yorkshire Bank building on Church Street, Peterborough city centre

The restaurant is described as Nepalese and Indian, which explains the name that is also revealed in the application - The Kathmandu Lounge.

Across two floors it will cater for fine dining, tapas and cocktails. It is requested the licence starts from September 15.

As reported here previously, a planning application for the change of use of the listed, mid-19th century building - with a long established commercial use and within the City Centre Conservation Area - and the installation of kitchen extraction plant is still being processed.

"The applicant wishes to re invigorate the building and bring it back to a practical use that suits the locality, which has a number of food establishments,” says the agent.

“The restaurant element is located in a heavily populated food orientated part of the city and the client has an established track record with the provision of restaurants.”

Near neighbours would be Prezzo, Pizza House, Pizza Parlour, Las Iguanas and Five Guys.