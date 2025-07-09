Peterborough city centre burger joint Grizzlers - known for Krispy Kreme Buns - closes
The eatery, located on Bridge Street next to the entry to the Town Hall, opened in March 2023, and was known for its Krispy Kreme buns.
But now the doors have been shut.
A notice on the door of the restaurant says Peterborough City Council – the landlords – had taken action and the lease has been forfeited.
The notice says: “Take Notice that the landlord has today re-entered the premises known as 31 Bridge Street, Town Hall, Peterborough, in accordance with the Landlord’s power under clause 40 of the lease.
“As a consequence of the re-entry, the lease is forfeited and the premises have been secured.
"And Take Notice that no-one can lawfully enter the premises unless they have been given authorisation from the landlord.
"Any attempt to enter the premises without the landlord’s authority may be a criminal offence and result in a prosecution.”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Peterborough City Council for comment.