Peterborough city centre burger bar Grizzlers has closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now the doors have been shut.

A notice on the door of the restaurant says Peterborough City Council – the landlords – had taken action and the lease has been forfeited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grizzlers in Bridge Street

The notice says: “Take Notice that the landlord has today re-entered the premises known as 31 Bridge Street, Town Hall, Peterborough, in accordance with the Landlord’s power under clause 40 of the lease.

“As a consequence of the re-entry, the lease is forfeited and the premises have been secured.

"And Take Notice that no-one can lawfully enter the premises unless they have been given authorisation from the landlord.

"Any attempt to enter the premises without the landlord’s authority may be a criminal offence and result in a prosecution.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Peterborough City Council for comment.