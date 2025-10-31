Sushi and bento provider Modern Sushi & Bento has opened in Peterborough’s Queensgate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new kiosk has opened in the West Mall, located close to the lifts and the car parks as well as the exit leading to the train station.

Visitors will have the opportunity to watch their sushi and bento boxes made right in front of them.

Halal chicken options will also be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern Such and Bento in Peterborough's Queensgate.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Discover Modern Sushi, your go-to spot for freshly handmade sushi and bento boxes.

"Each roll and bento box is crafted by highly skilled chefs using only the finest ingredients, ensuring exceptional taste and freshness in every bite. With halal chicken and fish options available (please note: meat is not halal), it’s the perfect stop for those who appreciate quality, flavour, and mindful dining.

“Whether you’re after a quick lunch or a fresh, flavourful treat, Modern Sushi is where taste and craftsmanship come together.”