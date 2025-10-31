New Sushi and bento provider moves into Peterborough's Queensgate
The new kiosk has opened in the West Mall, located close to the lifts and the car parks as well as the exit leading to the train station.
Visitors will have the opportunity to watch their sushi and bento boxes made right in front of them.
Halal chicken options will also be available.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Discover Modern Sushi, your go-to spot for freshly handmade sushi and bento boxes.
"Each roll and bento box is crafted by highly skilled chefs using only the finest ingredients, ensuring exceptional taste and freshness in every bite. With halal chicken and fish options available (please note: meat is not halal), it’s the perfect stop for those who appreciate quality, flavour, and mindful dining.
“Whether you’re after a quick lunch or a fresh, flavourful treat, Modern Sushi is where taste and craftsmanship come together.”