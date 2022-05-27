How the Kokoro could look

Kokoro – established in 2010 in Kingston upon Thames and with numerous outlets across the country – has applied for planning permission to convert a shoe shop on Cathedral Square.

The ground floor cafe and takeaway would sit between Wildwood and Pizza Express.

The company ethos is : “to set up and provide a sushi cafe that also offers a range of freshly made hot food with a Japanese & Korean influence.“

The Shoe Zone unit in Cathedral Square is earmarked for a Kokoro cafe and takeaway

All the food is made freshly on site daily.

The proposal is the latest boost for the city centre with Franco Manca pizza restaurant taking shape across Cathedral Square; Bijou, a cocktails and tapas bar due to open next month in Bridge Street; work on a Turkish restaurant and meze bar Gold Shish underway in Broadway; and Japanese restaurant Katana announcing its intentions to open in the city centre this week.